Both Warhawk basketball teams hosted Belhaven and fell short Thursday evening.

The men fell 94-89 in overtime. Cody Leblanc and Zacc Carter both led the team scoring 17 points each.

This is their 6th loss in the last seven games and tonight drops their record to 7-13 overall and 4-7 in conference.

The women dropped their 7th straight game losing 91-63. Their record falls to 9-11 overall and 2-9 in conference.

Both the men and women face Louisiana College Saturday.