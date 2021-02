The McMurry War Hawks welcomed Sul Ross to their turf for the beginning of the short spring season and captured the victory 17-14.

Dee Robinson was the workhorse for McMurry scoring two touchdowns on the ground and running for 67 yards.

Kristopher Martin caught five passes for 100 yards coming from quarterback Carlos Garibay who threw for 214 yards.

McMurry hits the road next week as they take on Texas Lutheran.