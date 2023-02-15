The McMurry War Hawks are coming off a tough loss to Hardin-Simmons in the crosstown showdown last weekend, 120-66.

Now, they’re preparing for a big week ahead as they have Mary-Hardin Baylor and Concordia both here at home.

Getting into the conference tournament has been a goal of McMurry since the beginning of the season. They currently sit at 7th but needs that 6th place spot to secure their chances.

Head coach Drew Long said, “We’re just taking it one day at a time, one game at a time. We’re trying not to make the moment too big, we still have a young team. We have some girls that haven’t been in this position before, so really trying to put the focus on us and our preparation and making sure we’re taking care of the business that we need to take care of. We feel like if we stay discipline and we bring a lot of good energy and effort, then we’ll be ok.”

Destiny Mathews said, “This year since we have a good chance it will mean a lot to just go. So these next few games, these next few practices we have to be locked in and we have to come out swinging because these two teams are pretty good; they’re tough teams. So we have to be locked in from the start and know our personal and mentally be checked in. So when it’s time to get on the court everybody is locked in as a team and we be able to come out with a win.”

The War Hawks play UMHB Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and faces Concordia on Saturday at 1 p.m.