Melchor signs with Cisco for softball

Another college signee is coming out of a Big Country high school, more specifically from Abilene High.

Chloe Melchor signed and committed to Cisco College earlier today at her ceremony held in the AHS gym.

She was part of the 2021 Lady Eagle softball squad that made a run to the regional quarterfinals. They defeated Keller high school in the first round and Trinity high school in the second round. They were then eventually defeated by Southlake Carroll.

Melchor discussed her decision to play in college and stay in the Big Country.

Chloe Melchor said, “I’m really excited, it wasn’t the plan at the start of high school, but this last year changed a lot and just being able to go continue my softball career makes me really happy, I’m really excited. I definitely wanted to stay close to home, I didn’t wanna go away from my family. That was a really big part of it. I really like the coach and their program. I’m definitely gonna miss the team. They’re a big part of my family and my life and it makes me happy that I was even given the honor to play with them, it was a really big thing. The people I’ve met and made a big influence in my life I’m definitely gonna miss all of that.”