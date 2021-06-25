Merkel excited for new look in 2021

Will Kates is the new guy in town hoping to build the Merkel Badgers back up being in the midst of a rough patch.

Of course it all starts with getting to know the players and building them up in the offseason.

7-on-7 has been a help to the Badgers as they try to learn a new offense. With several coaching changes in the past few years, the players have been met with a lot of different challenges, but they’re also just happy to learn and simply be on the field.

Elijah Salas says, “I think this is great for us. We didn’t get to play 7-on-7 last year. I think we really missed out on opportunities, and I think we’re doing a really good job and it’s very important to us. We’re on our fourth coach and we’re just excited to be able to play. We haven’t made the playoffs in a couple of years. I really excited with our new coaches coming in. I think we have a really good shot of going far this year.”

Joey Zink says, “We’re learning a whole new playbook and just a chance to rep some of our plays out with out new coaches. It’s going to be a little different. It’s gonna definitely be a big challenge for us, but I think our mindset has definitely changed over the past year with our new coaches and stuff. So I think we’ll be great.”

Kates comes from Fort Worth Paschal where he was an offensive coordinator. Two-a-days start August 2.