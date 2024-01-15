The cougars are 23 games into Michael Bacon’s 1st season as their head coach. The longtime assistant took over for former lead man Bryan Conover.

Although he’s walked the sidelines in three-piece suits for other teams before, adjustments will always be made.

First year head coach Michael Bacon said, “I think the biggest difference is instead of asking Bryan if he thought this was a good idea, I’m asking somebody else if it’s a good idea you know. And getting their feedback and bringing it back, trying to make the best decision for our guys. So, that’s been a big change it helps stepping in that a lot of the things we’re still doing we’ve done before, and our guys have seen it work so they trust it more. Because usually when you’re coming in as a new head coach, which I’ve done twice, you have to sell it a little more. Whereas there’s a little less selling involved this time around.”

Cooper is currently 2-2 in district play. They look to pass the .500 winning percentage on Tuesday against those Pirates at Lubbock Cooper.