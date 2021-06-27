Mindy Myers speaks on excitement to be in Haskell

Today the Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame decided to celebrate spring athletes around the Big Country.

State medalists from around the area were given a ceremony and honored this afternoon.

New Haskell track coach Mindy Myers was also in attendance. She’s the most decorated high school athlete in Texas history. She gave a speech to the athletes and spoke on coming to Haskell.

Mindy Myers said, “It’s a different challenge, but I’m looking forward to it because I didn’t come here to get second place. Coach Burson did outstanding at Haskell, I’ve known here for years and years, she’s built a great program. I’ve been to strength and conditioning several times this summer and those kids are workers and they’re hungry. That’s gonna make my job a tad bit easier. The Big Country is home, this is home for me and our regional track meet all four years that I ran was at McMurry.”

Myers takes over a maidens program that finished second overall in the state meet last year.

