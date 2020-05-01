MLB proposes plan for 2020 season

The MLB is currently deliberating as to what the next steps will be to starting the season.

A proposal reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN and USA Today indicated the MLB may be splitting the league into three 10-team divisions.

As of right now, the Rangers AL West division in the proposal would merge with the NL West, meaning they’d play the Dodgers, Giants, Padres, Rockies and Diamondbacks.

The big question is what cities would be hosts?

In the proposed West division it appears it would be the Rangers or Diamondbacks hosting games.

Another interesting note would be the Braves and Pirates flipping divisions due to location. The MLB is looking for warm weather cities and ballparks with a roof as hosts.