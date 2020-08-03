Mustangs begin practices, hunting for 2020 district title

The Mustang Bowl is full, Sweetwater has taken the field to begin practices for the new season. The Mustangs return a solid core of players including junior quarterback Leo Holsey. He says he feels confident as the signal caller and is ready to rack up the wins in 2020.

Sweetwater junior Leo Holsey said, “It feels great to be on the field. We all wanted to be here starting two-a-days. Well we’re trying to get to 700 wins right now, we gotta win 8 of them to get to 700. We wanna make a deep run in the playoffs, that’s one of our goals.”

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “He’s doing a great job and still has some to learn, he’s a junior, but he’s still young and everything. He’s working on the little things and trying to get better at that. He’s got the grand scheme after two years of starting, he’s got the big picture, but we’re trying to fine tune some of the smaller details. But, his leadership is great, he does a great job leading when he’s out there and doing it the right way, pushing guys to get the best out of them.”

Sweetwater finished 3-3 in district last season while also earning a playoff spot. In 2020, the Mustangs are ready to build off of last year and strive for the district title.

Sweetwater senior Jeremy Lee said, “Every year the goal is to get a gold ball and get a gold ring, win state. This year’s not different, this year we expect to make it really far in the playoffs and make some noise.

McGehee said, “Number one, we’re looking to make a run at the district title, that’s the first thing and then from there, once we get into the playoffs, we wanna try to make a run. Just getting in is not enough for us this year.”

The Mustangs start the new season in the Bowl Friday, August 28th against Stephenville