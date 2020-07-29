Practices inching closer for classes 1-4A, teams prepared for Covid-19 protocol

Believe it or not high school football is upon us. Schools in Classes 1-4A hit the field Monday to begin two-a-day practices for the 2020 season. However, With Covid-19 still posing as a threat, practices will look different than usual in order to keep everyone healthy and safe. Coaches continue to listen to what guidelines they have to follow.

Hawley Head Coach Mitch Ables said, “We’re not gonna guess at stuff and things are changing every day, so we’re gonna see what the guidelines are a couple days before we start and go from there. I’d like it to be as close to normal as possible, but we’re just gonna see the guidelines laid down and follow them the best we can.”

Hamlin Defensive Coordinator Ryne Lucas said, “The kids will have neck gators, we’re gonna have them wear it. It’s just gonna become apart of their every day uniform. If they’re not participating, they’ll be required to wear one of those, coaches included. That’s gonna be a lot different from what we’re used to, being hot and having things around your neck and covering your face, but we’re just so grateful we got a chance to play, so we’re gonna do whatever it takes.”

Despite Covid-19 putting limits on team’s routines in practice, a lot of players are excited they’re still getting the opportunity to compete after speculation of the 2020 season being cancelled.

Hawley senior Bo Thompson said, “As soon as it came out on Twitter and I first saw it, I was like, yes we’re getting to start on time baby. That hot August season, I mean it’s just freaking great getting to play football with my teammates another year.”

Hamlin senior Ethan Byerly said, “I just felt so blessed because there was a lot of stress going in this season about whether or not we were going to be able to play and this was our senior year and we really didn’t want that to go to waste. We’ve been looking forward to it a long time.”

Once again, class 1-4A Practices start this Monday and games begin August 27th.