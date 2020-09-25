Preston previews Big Country matchup between Hawley and Bangs

The Bangs Dragons welcome the Hawley Bearcats to their field Friday night in an intriguing Big Country matchup.

Hawley enters tomorrow night’s game with a 3-1 record, their lone loss coming to a tough Hamlin Pied Pipers team.

Xavier Rodela has been the senior leader at the quarterback position for the Bearcats, but a few young guys have stepped up to lead for the team as well.

Austin Cumpton has taken over the running back position as a sophomore a year removed from Colton Marshall having a dominant season out of the backfield. Cumpton has shown he’s tough to handle when getting in open space and has filled the tailback spot well for Hawley.

Freshman Chandlin Myers has also already made a mark at the receiver position. He’s made some great plays on the outside and has linked up well with Rodela this season.

Looking at the Dragons, they’re one of the Big Country’s break out teams so far and come in undefeated at 3-0, their last win against Winters a 42-19 victory on the road.

Ethan and Ethan is mainly what you need to know about their offense. Ethan Cortez the senior quarterback had been slinging the ball well for the Dragons this season. Ethan Sanchez, also a senior, has been stellar as the running back for Bangs averaging over 13 yards a carry so far this year.