ARLINGTON, Texas – Only in this pandemic-colored season could a football game featuring the year's lone matchup of Southland Conference rivals be played in a historic baseball stadium, yet turn into a track meet by the fourth quarter.

But such was the scene across the street from tonight's Game 4 of the neutral-field World Series: a defensive battle that morphed into a wild shootout in which the contest's final outcome appeared to change three times in the closing minutes. Stephen F. Austin quarterback Trae Self threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, the last a game-winner in a 39-32 overtime victory Saturday afternoon over Abilene Christian University in the first college football game ever played at Globe Life Park.