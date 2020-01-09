Rangers coming to Abilene on January 14

The 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will travel to Abilene on Tuesday, January 14.

Participating in the Caravan will be pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody, along with Rangers radio broadcaster Eric Nadel.

The Rangers schedule in Abilene:

3:30-4:30 p.m. — Free autograph signing at Whataburger, 3141 S. Danville Drive, Abilene, TX 79605

5:00-5:30 p.m. — MEDIA AVAILABILITY Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Station One: 140 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX

5:30-7:00 p.m. — Texas Rangers Globe Life Field Presentation to Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Station One: 140 Mulberry Street, Abilene, TX

All media outlets are invited to the media availability. If you are planning to attend, you must e-mail Kate Munson in the Rangers Communications Department at kmunson@texasrangers.com in advance so we can plan. If you have any questions, please contact the Texas Rangers Communications Department at 817-273-5203.

ABILENE CARAVAN PARTICIPANTS

JESSE CHAVEZ (RHP) —Veteran reliever enters the second year of a two-year contract signed with Texas in November 2018…in his third stint with the organization where he began his professional career, as the California native was selected by Texas in the 42nd round of the 2002 June draft… was one of the club’s most dependable and versatile relievers in the early portion of the 2019 season before shifting to the rotation in late June…season was cut short due to injury, undergoing surgery on 9/9 to remove loose bodies from his right elbow…had a 23.0-inning scoreless streak from 5/5-6/12, 2nd-longest in A.L. has pitched for nine different clubs during his 12-year Major League career, going 41-58 with a 4.48 ERA over 463 games/79 starts with Pittsburgh (2008-09), Atlanta (2010), Kansas City (2010-11), Toronto (2012), Oakland (2012-15), Toronto (2016), Los Angeles-NL (2016), Los Angeles-AL (2017), Chicago-NL (2018), and Texas (2018-19).

NICK GOODY (RHP) — Enters his first season with the Rangers after being acquired on a release waivers claim from the Cleveland Indians on 11/26/19 and signing a one-year contract with Texas on 12/2/19…has gone 4-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 141 career relief appearances with the Yankees (2015-16) and Indians (2017-19), appearing in the big leagues in each of the last five seasons…has averaged 10.9 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per 9 innings in the Majors…the Florida native was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2012 June draft out of Louisiana State University…Began the 2019 season with Triple-A Columbus and was recalled by the Indians on June 5, spending the balance of the year in the Major Leagues…went 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 39 relief appearances with Cleveland the rest of the season.

ERIC NADEL — The 2014 recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award, Nadel enters his 26th year as the lead voice on the Texas Rangers radio broadcasts…marks his 42nd year broadcasting Rangers baseball, the longest tenure of any announcer in the history of the franchise and the second longest continuous current stint with one team in the American League to Kansas City’s Denny Matthews (51st year in 2019)…an eight-time selection of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Texas Sportscaster of the Year Award (1999, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015) and was twice honored by the Associated Press for best play-by-play in Texas…was inducted as the 15th member of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame on August 11, 2012.