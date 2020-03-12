Rangers spring training canceled amidst Corona outbreak

It was seemingly business as usual inside Surprise Stadium, while behind the scenes uncertainty loomed as Major League owners met with league commissioner Rob Manfred to discuss how they will address the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was made to cancel the remaining spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

Some fans entered the stadium, but announcement came shortly thereafter the game had been cancelled.

Chad Lucas said, “We’ve had this trip pretty much planned for a year to come down here. Then we wake up and find they are possibly closing everything today. That’s not good.”

Richard Low said, “I’ve heard a lot of fans that have come in on spring break with their families. That has a pucker effect to it.”

Lucas said, “It’s airfare coming from Nebraska. Four to five hundred dollars per person in airfare , rental of a house, rental of a car, Game tickets. Food. A pretty good investment.”