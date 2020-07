Since moving up to NCAA DIV. I competition, the ACU football team has played at least one game against a Power 5 oponent in most seasons.

That’s in jeopardy this year because of Covid-19.

The Wildcats were scheduled to play Texas A&M to open the 2020 season, however, the Southeastern Conference has decided to drop all non-conference games and play 10 conference games this season.

That leaves the Wildcats and other NCAA FCS schools out in the cold.

No comment from ACU, yet.