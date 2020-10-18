Silver Star Nation: Mickey Spagnola discusses the progress of Andy Dalton taking over

Well, seemingly forever, or at least when Dak Prescott first became the Cowboys starting quarterback in the 2016 season, the Cowboys this week went through practices without QB one. Things were a little different out on the practice field…

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said, “You can never take for granted the presence and in the command of Dak Prescott. But, you know, so that was definitely knows more just when you walk, you know, frankly, it hit me, you know, from the practice structure when I went out to the quarterback school. You know, you’re not having him there in just the two quarterbacks. But, you know, do you have to turn the page on an all injury situations and I think we were so fortunate and blessed to have Andy Dalton. So, you know, and he has such a great way about him. You know, is a different leadership style. But, you know, the practice efficiency that I’m that I’m always looking for. As far as communication from the play caller to the command of the huddle, the pre snap awareness and instincts. Obviously, the post snap execution. I thought we had a good day and that’s a real credit to Andy.”

for further good news for the Cowboys. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch went through a entire padded practice on Friday and Mike McCarthy is encouraged that he’ll be ready to go Monday night against the Cardinals.