Silver Star Nation: Post game report

Please meet the 30-something Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have six wins now after their 35-27 victory over the Detroit Lions here Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. Well check this out: Each of those six wins the Cowboys have scored thirty something, 35, 31, 31, 37, 37 and 35 here against the Lions to push their record to 6-3.

Now look at what happened in this game. The Cowboys gave up 27 points, so they needed to reach that 30-point mark to be able to win this game. Dak Prescott completes 29 of 46 passes for 444 and three touchdowns. And how about wide receiver Michael Gallup, he has a career-high nine catches for 140 yards.

The Lions thought that they could take Amari Cooper out of the game when they would slow down this offense. Well, they didn’t, because Michael Gallup stepped up and had a good game. They, too, might have taken Zeke Elliott out of the game and Dak Prescott steps up and has a big game. And the Cowboys will head home at 6-3. And now got to get ready for the New England Patriots next Sunday in Foxborough, MA.