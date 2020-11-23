Silver Star Nation: Spagnola breaks down Cowboys win over Vikings

Mickey Spagnola said, “Well, how about that, Cowboys thirty one, Vikings twenty eight and the story of this game, Cee Dee Lamb provided it for us, he said football is a complimentary game and that was about as complimentary as a game can get for the Dallas Cowboys after they stomped out their four game losing streak and the Vikings three game winning streak.

Think about this. The Cowboys finally got an NFL professional performance from their quarterback. You throw in a little bit of Zeke, you throw in an offensive line that did just enough with Zach Martin moving out to right tackle the wide receivers, spread the wealth defensively. They were efficient enough. It wasn’t great. But think about this. They held the NFL’s leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, to nearly a yard less than his average per carry going into the season.

And here’s the key thing. They made plays when they needed to make plays. The defense and the last two possessions held Kirk Cousins to just two completions in seven attempts for sixteen yards, got the ball back to the Cowboys. They drove down the field and scored the winning touchdown. That’s what you need to do. And think about this. The Dallas Cowboys will go into Thanksgiving Day knowing if they win. They’d be four and seven leading the NFC East