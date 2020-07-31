Silver Star Nation: Trevon Diggs pushing to be starter, working out with older brother

Cowboys second round draft choice, Trevon Diggs certainly isn’t shy. And that’s exactly what you want in your cornerback. And he sure didn’t mince any words when asked what’s going to be his approach going into training camp next week.

Diggs said, “You know, I’m trying to compete every day, less my goal, you know, to compete for a starting job and compete for Star Spot. So, I’m just out there trying to compete and, you know, do everything I can to compete. And I’m just looking forward to the season.”

Now, the former Alabama Corker might have a leg up on your typical rookie since his older brother, now Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs can show him the ropes and the two have been working out together during the off season in Miami.

Diggs said, “It’s been great. You know, it’s been different because, you know, I was in college before, so, you know, our schedule was kind of clashing. But, you know, when I was in high school and stuff, we try and go that every day. So, you know, I felt kind of good to get back and be able to train with them every day. And, you know, he’s an NFL, so he knows, you know, what it takes. So therefore, you just follow his lead. And it’s been a blessing. It was a blessing that, you know, we were able to have a home and know training facility and, you know, some way to run routes. And, you know, I’m getting a look every day. So, it was it was good.”

This is nothing new for Trevon. Ever since their father passed away when Trayvon was just 10 years old, Stefan became the father figure to him. And he certainly cherishes the opportunity to go up against his older brother.

Diggs said, “I won majority at the time. We kind of stopped doing it a little bit because I felt like he kind of got it. Got it. Hannah got an idea of what was going on. So, you know, I try to get as much work, you know, releases and things like that. So, you know, I’m just happy”