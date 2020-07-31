Soccer Club coach Pedro Encarnación looks to give young athletes hope

On a Thursday evening at the Lee Complex fields, the 2010 girls soccer club runs through their practice drills. Pedro Encarnación coaches the club, which he started about 2 months ago in the midst of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Encarnación said, “It’s just something that was on my heart, that I wanted to pursue when I got back into the club coaching scene.”

Encarnación also coaches and owns the 2006 and 2007 boys club. He pushes the young athletes to better their game and also try to get them to an international level.

Encarnación said, “We focus on a lot of fundamentals, team concepts when training not just the ladies, but the young men. Our philosophy in what we’re trying to do here is trying to take it one step further. We wanna go play international which last year during the week of Thanksgiving we took the kids to Pachuca, Mexico which is about 45 minutes north of Mexico City and the kids were able to train with professional coaches and we got to play against other teams out of Mexico City.”

Being in the Key City, Encarnación wants bring his passion for soccer to the community and give kids the chance to play the game without making the financial aspect of club a big deal.

Encarnación said, “I’m from Abilene born and raised. My family’s from Mexico City and soccer’s a passion in our family and it’s something that’s instilled in me. It’s unfortunate that right now here in the United States soccer is a business and that’s what we’re trying to get away from.”

Encarnación hopes to continue giving his players chances to play on different stages.