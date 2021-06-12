South all-stars defeat north in FCA volleyball game

The FCA volleyball all-stars took the court at Wylie high school earlier this morning.

The south was in control of this one most of the match winning in two sets 25-19 and 25-17.

Briana Garcia was the leading hitter for the south with eight kills. Mya Moore was the top setter with 19 assists and Caitlyn Moody was the leading defender with 11 digs.

For the north, Paighton Warren, Peyton Warren and Sarah Cox were the top scorers with three kills each. Morgan Patterson ended with six assists and Mia Valdez finished with eight digs.