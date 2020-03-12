Southland Conference Tournaments canceled, HSU and McMurry planning accordingly with Corona

Earlier this morning, the ACU men’s and women’s basketball teams season came to an abrupt end when the Southland Conference announced the cancellation of the tournaments.

That news was followed by the NCAA announcing the cancellation of all winter and spring national championships.

That includes baseball and track and other NCAA sports.

The Southland Conferences official stance is that they are suspending sports activities at least until the end of the month of March.

Hardin-Simmons spring sports are going to continue for the time being.

The athletes are allowed to practice as long as the conference is allowing such activities.

The McMurry spring sports are taking a different approach right now. They canceled their weekend series with Letourneau, and no other sporting events are scheduled until next Tuesday.