Stamford pushes their way to first state appearance in school history

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs finished their series with Colorado City Saturday morning defeating them 8-2 earning them a trip to state for the first time in school history.

Citlaly Gutierrez earned her 800th career strike out and picked up the win on the mound against the Lady Wolves.

The team was full of emotion after the historic win.

Gutierrez said, “I don’t even know what to feel right now. At the beginning of the game, I was so nervous. I was about to throw up before the game, but I’m still shaking right now it’s so crazy, but we did it. We’re going to Austin next week and I’m so excited.”

Jaylynn Hatley said, “This is my first year playing and catching for a division one commit, I’m really hyped about the win.”

Head coach Cynthia Herrera said, “There’s no words. I’m excited, I’m proud, it’s just a feeling you can’t describe, but I’m so proud of the girls, all of them.”

Stamford faces West Sabine next week in Austin.