Stamford softball looks to keep rolling as postseason approaches

The Stamford Lady Bulldogs have put together a successful season in 2021 currently undefeated in district play. With the outcomes of some of their games, it’s no lie the Lady Bulldogs bats have been awake and alive during this campaign.

Cynthia Herrera said, “We’re hitting the the ball. We’re seeing the ball and we’re hitting the ball. Obviously, if you look at our scores, we’re putting up some runs. So, the bats are hot right now and pitching is good.”

Citlaly Gutierrez said, “This year our offense has been really strong. We’ve been getting some really good hits and if you’ve seen the scores, we’ve been hammering the teams we’ve been playing.”

After last season was canceled, Herrera says she’s seen a lot of determined leadership from her players and being back out on the field has made her team play with more passion.

Herrera said, “I think after not having a season last year, they’re on fire. So, it’s been a lot of upper classmen taking the big role and stepping up when we need them.”

Stamford isn’t quite done here. With all the success they’ve had so far, the Lady Bulldogs are out to claim the district title and make a run in the playoffs, but they also want to make sure they focus on the present.

Herrera said, “I asked all of them at the beginning of the season what their end goals were and 1-12 is district champs, so I told them, like I’ve been telling them the last three years, it’s one game at a time. Right now it’s district and next week it will be bi-district.

Gutierrez said, “My personal goal and I think a lot of our own personal goals were to make it to state. That’s been a huge goal of mine since freshman year and we got robbed of that last year because of Covid.”

The Lady Bulldogs finish the regular season next week against the Roby Lady Lions, then it’s on to the playoffs.