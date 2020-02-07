1  of  127
AHS shoots for district title in midst of impressive season

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Success made Eagles rethink preseason goals

The Abilene High Eagles are 8-1 in district 3-6A play.

They are in a first place tie with L.D. Bell with three games to go.

As we’ve said before, head coach Justin Reese’s team wasn’t supposed to be in this position this season, here they are.

Now, they have to rethink some of the goals they set this year because they aimed a little low at the start of the year.

Justin Reese said, “Going into the season, our big goal was to make the playoffs and then a couple games ago we had to remake our goals and our goal is now to make a district title. That wasn’t even on our kid’s radar until about a few weeks ago, so that’s been fun and that’s been exciting, so we’re trying to win district. We know there’s a lot of work left to be done and hopefully after that, make a playoff run.”

Noah Watts said, “I think winning district is our biggest goal right now, that’s my biggest goal right now and just focusing on the next win and working as hard as I can to get better. That’s our goal right now.”

The Eagles can take another big step toward that district championship goal on Friday night.

They go to Haltom. The Buffaloes are 4-4 in district play.

