Tanner excited for higher ACU basketball camp enrollment

Most remember ACU’s first win in the NCAA tournament in school history over Texas this last season. Since then a lot has changed including head coach Joe Golding leaving to become the head coach at UTEP. Brette Tanner now steps up as the Wildcats new head coach.

His first big task is running the ACU youth basketball camp taking place this week. Tanner said he’s seen more interest after the big year ACU had.

Brette Tanner said, “Both of our camp’s enrollment is up a little bit. It’s really up in our second one, but we still have spots, we’re taking anybody, anyone that wants to come. Some of the things that come along with winning a championship we’ve been able to do and I think that brings the excitement, but our enrollment is definitely up for sure.”

From the camper point of view, it’s an exciting experience to learn from a Div. I basketball program. The kids are enjoying picking up on new skills and competing against young ballers.

Jackson Cadle said, “I like it, it’s been a lot of fun, it’s a good environment. I really like the coaches and all the people. I like how we rotate and how our grades and ages are split up and we’re doing a fun knockout tournament.”

For both the kids and coaches, it’s fun to slow down and see the fun side of basketball while also learning to get better, plus maybe a possible future Wildcat is attending the camp?

Tanner said, “Little early to tell, but a lot of them think they’re future Wildcats, so we’ll see.”

ACU will have another camp at the end of June.