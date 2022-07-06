The Jim Ned Indians were the most successful Class 3A team in the Big Country in the last two years, and Texas Football Magazine expects that to continue this season. The Indians return 14 letterman from 2022 and twelve positions are filled with returning starters. Head coach Matt Fanning does need to find replacements for ACU signee Xavier Wishert and quarterback Tate Yardley. Gage Stanaland catches your eye. The 6’5″, 260 pound lineman is going to open holes for whoever carries the ball.

The Indians are the favorite in the district and they are followed Iowa Park in second place. Breckenridge is next in third.

The Buckaroos are a team to watch in 2022. Most of the starters are back from last season’s playoff team, and head coach Casey Pearce’s team is ready to go. Chase Lehr is back at quarterback, and when he’s not throwing the ball, he can hand it to 245 pound running back Jerry Lawson. Breckenridge is one of our sleepers coming into the new season.

Vernon is expected to claim the final playoff place from District 3-3A Division I. Texas Football says Clyde is the fifth place team from the district, and the are followed by Bowie.

District 3-3A Div. I

1)Jim Ned

2)Iowa Park

3)Breckenridge

4)Vernon

5)Clyde

6)Bowie

The Early Longhorns appear to be the cream of the crop in Class 2A Division II heading into the new season. Daniel Price’s rebuilding project saw improvement in 2021 with a trip to the second round of the playoffs. 18 lettermen are back from that team, and quarterback Jaxyn Price is back to lead the charge. Price threw for almost 21-hundred yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Longhorns are the favorites, but regional power Wall is expected to challenge for the district championship. Brady is picked for the third place, and Ballinger is expected to claim fourth.

The Bearcats are led by new head coach Ty Lang. He comes to Runnells County from Decatur. Texas Football says he inherits a team that is thin, but it has some quickness. Ballinger is trying to go to the playoffs for the eighth year in a row.

Grape Creek is picked to be on the outside looking in in fifth place. San Angelo TLCA is expected to finish in sixth place.

District 2-3A Div. II

1)Early

2)Wall

3)Brady

4)Ballinger

5)S.A. Grape Creek

6)San Angelo TLCA

The Eastland Mavericks are the favorites to win the District 5-3A Division II championship this year. James Morton’s team was an area finalist last year, and more than half of the starters are back. The junior class is going to have to step up up front according to Dave Campbell’s.

Jacksboro and former Breckenridge head coach Casey Hubble are second. Dublin and Millsap are picked to claim the final two playoff berths. The Big Country’s Comanche and Merkel are fifth and sixth in the preseason.

District 5-3A Div. II

1)Eastland

2)Jacksboro

3)Dublin

4)Millsap

5)Comanche

6)Merkel