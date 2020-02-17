The FCA All Star Festival is set to return once again in the Big Country.

On Sunday at Beltway Church the new crop of All Stars found out who their teammates will be this summer for the 2020 festival.

FCA gathers athletes from across the area to compete for the red and blue teams in baseball softball volleyball and football.

Ben West said, “To be able to be a Christian athlete, we play for the glory of God and that’s what it’s all about. To be able to come out here and get this experience, and most of all, get the experience with all these other teammates of mine now. I’m on the Blue team, I’m looking forward to meeting a lot of new guys and meeting our host families, this whole week will be a lot of fun. I’ll be facing guys in my district one more time, and then I’ll be playing with some of the guys in my district. To be able to play with some of these guys at 5A, 6A schools, that’s huge just to be able to play with them, it’s an honor.”