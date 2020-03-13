The UIL and ASC announce suspensions due to Corona Virus

The question of what is going to happen in high school sports around the area is answered. The UIL announced today all competitions from March 16th through March 29th are suspended.

This includes all UIL sponsored activities. The state’s governing body said rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.

Here in Abilene, AISD and Wylie canceled practices until kids return to school next Thursday.

In college sports, the American Southwest Conference president’s council voted to cancel conference competitions and championships for the rest of the school year.

There are not going to be any regular season or conference champions. Teams are allowed to practice and compete as each school sees fit.