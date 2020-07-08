Three local softball players remain focused on collegiate career

With the 2020 high school softball season cut short, three local softball players taking their talents to the college level have had to let go of their past and shift their focus forward.

Kaylee Philipp said, “Having our last season taken away, it was hard. It definitely took a toll on all of us girls.”

Aubrianna Salazar said, “Thankfully D-Bat has opened their facilities and allowed us to still do lessons with Jen and get us ready. I come twice a week and Jen helps me as much as she can.”

Rhyana Rios said, “It’s been really good for me. I come Monday’s and I pitch with Jen and I hit with Mac. They support me and they’re pushing me.”

Jennifer Jones said, “We use inside facilities, we go outside, just to make sure they’re careful with their fitness.”

Kaylee Philipp out of Wylie High School will pitch at ACU where she will study Social Work.

Philipp said, “I’m the first one in my family to go to college so I don’t really know how to prepare so I’ve had a lot of guidance from my coaches and my friends and it’s been a lot of help to help me know what I’m going into.”

Abilene High’s Aubrianna Salazar will head down the road to HSU as a pitcher and infielder while taking part in the Physical Therapy program.

Salazar said, “Just staying close to home and family, Hardin-Simmons is basically in my backyard so my parents get to come and enjoy the time there too.”

Eastland’s Rhyana Rios will pitch at Northeast Texas Community College and further her focus in Physical Education.

Rios said, “I’m excited that we’re getting to play again and travel, I play travel ball as well. We just back to practices and we have our first tournament this weekend.”

And while the three continue to train, they know that one day they’ll finally play ball again.

Jones said, “Things can come at you in a different way and you have to be prepared for it.”

Rios said, “I’m excited to be where I’ll get to be.”

Salazar said, “We’ll definitely not take it for granted this next time because we realize how much softball we do play.”

Philipp said, “I’m going to be so grateful because it’s finally here, what I’ve worked for my entire life is finally happening. I’m just going to savor every moment because now I know that you never know when it’s going to be your last.”