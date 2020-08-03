Tigers looking for even more improvement in second year of Wes Wood era

The Snyder Tigers take the field for their first week of practices in 2020. Last season the Tigers finished 3-3 in district play and earned a trip to the playoffs. This year the Tigers look to give themselves better opportunities and make a deeper run in the postseason.

Snyder junior Cameron Smith said, “Definitely as far as we can go, I believe our team has the strength to go as far as we wanna go. We have our strengths everywhere around the field. It’s definitely a blessing to come out here with my brothers and create our craft together and just do what we do best.”

Head Coach Wes Wood said, “Obviously we’re gonna compete to be the best we can be and try to make as deep of a playoff run as we can make, but the main thing is devoting ourselves and putting everything we have into it to give ourselves the opportunity to be the best we can be.”

Although practice has begun, Teams still start out slow hitting the field in t-shirts and shorts before putting full pads on. The Tigers want to use this week to improve schemes and technique before the full clash.

Snyder junior Bryce Ford said, “Mainly getting used to the helmet and learning plays. Getting them down before we start going into scrimmages. We’re just trying to get everything down and learned.”

Wood said, “The wins and loses don’t define you. It’s what you do every single day, it’s how hard you work and what you put into it. It’s the culture you build, it’s the relationships you build and if you do all those things right and you’re giving everything you have, it usually works out really well for you. First four days I told them no contact the first four days, Friday you can throw it, then Saturday you can go live. So, they got four days to learn it, then we separate the men from the boys, so we’re excited to learn and we’re also excited to see that physicality come down the road.”

Snyder opens the season Friday, August 28th at home against Slaton.