UIL Announces Extended Suspension of All UIL Activities

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) is extending its suspension of all UIL sanctioned activities due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Texas. All contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice .

At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday , May 4th. Prior to this date, the UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur . All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “ While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes , including extended school closures. ”

The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily. Please continue to  check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates .

