UIL Realignment: Basketball and Volleyball Districts

Basketball

District 2-6A
AHS Eagles
Midland
Midland Lee
Odessa
Odessa Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship

District 4-5A
 CHS Cougars
Wylie
Lubbock
Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey

District 3-4A
 Big Spring
Levelland
Lubbock Estacado
San Angelo Lake View
Snyder
Sweetwater

District 6-3A
 Ballinger
Brady
Clyde
Merkel
Grape Creek
TLCA San Angelo
Jim Ned
Wall

District 7-3A
 Bowie
Breckenridge
Henrietta
Holliday
Jacksboro
Nocona
Wichita Falls City View

District 8-3A
 Bangs
Brock
Comanche
Dublin
Early
Eastland
Millsap
Peaster

District 8-2A
 Coleman
Colorado City
Forsan
Miles
Roscoe
Winters

District 10-2A
 Albany
Anson
Cisco
Hamlin
Haskell
Hawley
Stamford

District 11-2A
 De Leon
Hico
Lipan
Poolville
Ranger
Santo
Tolar

District 29-2A
 Center Point
Goldthwaite
Harper
Johnson City LBJ
Junction
Mason
San Saba

District 12-A
 Eden
Menard
Olfen
Paint Rock
Santa Anna
Panther Creek
Veribest

District 13-A
 Baird
Clyde
Cross Plains
May
Moran
Rising Star

District 14-A
 Hermleigh
Ira
Loraine
Highland
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Trent
Westbrook

District 15-A
 Aspermont
Haskell Paint Creek
Knox City
Lueders-Avoca
Roby
Rotan
Rule

District 16-A
 Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Electra
Harrold
Munday
Vernon Northside

District 17-A
 Brookesmith
Cherokee
Lohn
Lometa
Richland Springs
Rochelle

District 18-A
 Blanket
Evant
Gustine
Mullin
Priddy
Sidney
Zephyr

District 19-A
 Bluff Dale
Gordon
Gorman
Huckabay
Lingleville
Strawn
Three Way School

District 21-A
 Bryson
Graford
Newcastle
Perrin-Whitt
Throckmorton
Woodson

Volleyball

District 3-2A
Plains
Post
Ropesville Ropes
Aspermont
Lamesa Klondike
Loop
Rotan
Wellman-Union

District 5-2A
 Quanah
Benjamin
Chillicothe
Crowell
Knox City
Munday
Paducah
Vernon Northside

District 6-2A
 Albany
Hawley
Ranger
Moran
Newcastle
Strawn
Texas Leadership of Abilene
Woodson

District 7-2A
 Colorado City
Miles
Bronte
Loraine
Olfen
Paint Rock
Veribest
Water Valley

District 8-2A
 Coleman
De Leon
Gorman
Gustine
Lingleville
Mullin
Rochelle
Zephyr

Santa Anna Football

