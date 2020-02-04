UIL Realignment: Basketball and Volleyball Districts

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry head football coach Jordan Neal announced the 2020 football schedule on Monday, as the War Hawks will open and close the upcoming season under the lights at Wilford Moore Stadium.

“We are excited about the upcoming 2020 season in the nation’s best NCAA Division III conference – the American Southwest Conference,” Neal said. “Every game is a tough one against outstanding programs, and we are looking forward to an exciting year of football featuring many great games.”