UIL releases cut off numbers; Abilene High moving to Class 5A

The University Interscholastic League released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment on Wednesday.
For the first time in history, Abilene is not going to have a school in the state’s largest classification.
Abilene High is dropping down to Class 5A starting next Fall, according to the new numbers. In football, that means the Eagles are going to play in Class 5A Division I.
So, what about Cooper and Wylie?
The Cougares and the Bulldogs are staying put in Class 5A, but Cooper is dropping down to Division II in football. You can expect Cooper and Wylie to be in the same football district for the next two seasons.
Here are the enrollment and expected classification for every Big Country high school
FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATIONS:
CLASS 5A DIV. I
Abilene 2163
CLASS 5A DIV. II
Abilene Cooper 1908
Abilene Wylie 1358
CLASS 4A DIV. I
Brownwood 1008
CLASS 4A DIV. II
Snyder 725
Sweetwater 587.5
CLASS 3A DIV. I
Tuscola Jim Ned 434
Breckenridge 417
Clyde 414
CLASS 3A DIV. II
Early 357
Comanche 348
Eastland 332
Merkel 327
Ballinger 263
CLASS 2A DIV. I
Bangs 246
De Leon 240
Cisco 225
Hawley 223
Coleman 207
Anson 205
Stamford 199
Goldthwaite 186
Winters 167
CLASS 2A DIV. II
Albany 158
Roscoe Collegiate 157
Haskell 146
Hamlin 118
Ranger 108
CLASS A DIV. I
Cross Plains 100.5 (11-MAN FOOTBALL)
Clyde Eula 99
Baird 89
Santa Anna 97
TLCA Abilene 86.45 (11-MAN FOOTBALL)
Roby 84
Westbrook 84
Ira 83
May 82
Gorman 80
Munday 73 (11-MAN FOOTBALL)
Roscoe Highland 73
Hermleigh 72
Rotan 63
Knox City 63
CLASS A DIV. II
Aspermont 59
Throckmorton 50
Zephyr 49
Trent 47
Valera Panther Creek 45
Rising Star 40
Rule 38
Loraine 37
Brookesmith 35
Mullin 35
Moran 33
Lueders-Avoca 29
Haskell Paint Creek 27
The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.
Conference Cutoffs
6A 2225 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball)
5A 1300 – 2224 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)
4A 545 – 1299 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball)
3A 250 – 544 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball)
2A 105 – 249 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball)
1A 104.9 and below 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball)
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
5A Division I 1925 – 2224 (132 schools)
5A Division II 1300 – 1924 (119 schools)
4A Division I 880 – 1299 (99 schools)
4A Division II 545 – 879 (94 schools)
3A Division I 360 – 544 (102 schools)
3A Division II 250 – 359 (102 schools)
2A Division I 164.5 – 249 (106 schools)
2A Division II 105 – 164.4 (102 schools)
1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9 (75 schools)
1A Division II 59.4 and below (73 schools)