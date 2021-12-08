UIL releases cut off numbers; Abilene High moving to Class 5A

The University Interscholastic League released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2022-2024 reclassification and realignment on Wednesday.

For the first time in history, Abilene is not going to have a school in the state’s largest classification.

Abilene High is dropping down to Class 5A starting next Fall, according to the new numbers. In football, that means the Eagles are going to play in Class 5A Division I.

So, what about Cooper and Wylie?

The Cougares and the Bulldogs are staying put in Class 5A, but Cooper is dropping down to Division II in football. You can expect Cooper and Wylie to be in the same football district for the next two seasons.

Here are the enrollment and expected classification for every Big Country high school

FOOTBALL CLASSIFICATIONS:

CLASS 5A DIV. I

Abilene 2163

CLASS 5A DIV. II

Abilene Cooper 1908

Abilene Wylie 1358

CLASS 4A DIV. I

Brownwood 1008

CLASS 4A DIV. II

Snyder 725

Sweetwater 587.5

CLASS 3A DIV. I

Tuscola Jim Ned 434

Breckenridge 417

Clyde 414

CLASS 3A DIV. II

Early 357

Comanche 348

Eastland 332

Merkel 327

Ballinger 263

CLASS 2A DIV. I

Bangs 246

De Leon 240

Cisco 225

Hawley 223

Coleman 207

Anson 205

Stamford 199

Goldthwaite 186

Winters 167

CLASS 2A DIV. II

Albany 158

Roscoe Collegiate 157

Haskell 146

Hamlin 118

Ranger 108

CLASS A DIV. I

Cross Plains 100.5 (11-MAN FOOTBALL)

Clyde Eula 99

Baird 89

Santa Anna 97

TLCA Abilene 86.45 (11-MAN FOOTBALL)

Roby 84

Westbrook 84

Ira 83

May 82

Gorman 80

Munday 73 (11-MAN FOOTBALL)

Roscoe Highland 73

Hermleigh 72

Rotan 63

Knox City 63

CLASS A DIV. II

Aspermont 59

Throckmorton 50

Zephyr 49

Trent 47

Valera Panther Creek 45

Rising Star 40

Rule 38

Loraine 37

Brookesmith 35

Mullin 35

Moran 33

Lueders-Avoca 29

Haskell Paint Creek 27

Here are the classifications for every high school in the Big Country in every other sport:

CLASS 5A

Abilene 2163

Cooper 1908

Wylie 1358

CLASS 4A

Brownwood 1008

Snyder 725

Sweetwater 587.5

CLASS 3A

Tuscola Jim Ned 434

Breckenridge 417

Clyde 414

Early 357

Comanche 348

Eastland 332

Merkel 327

Ballinger 263

CLASS 2A

Bangs 246

De Leon 240

Cisco 225

Hawley 223

Coleman 207

Anson 205

Stamford 199

Goldthwaite 186

Winters 167

Albany 158

Roscoe 157

Haskell 146

Hamlin 118

Ranger 108

CLASS A

Cross Plains 100.5

Eula 99

Baird 89

Santa Anna 97

TLCA 86.45

Roby 84

Westbrook 84

Ira 83

May 82

Gorman 80

Munday 73

Highland 73

Hermleigh 72

Rotan 63

Knox City 63

Aspermont 59

Throckmorton 50

Zephyr 49

Trent 47

Panther Creek 45

Rising Star 40

Rule 38

Loraine 37

Brookesmith 35

Mullin 35

Moran 33

Lueders-Avoca 29

Paint Creek 27

The conference cutoff numbers provide the range of enrollment for each of the six conferences, including divisional cutoffs for football.

Conference Cutoffs

6A 2225 and above 249 schools: 249 (Basketball), 249 (Football), 247 (Volleyball)

5A 1300 – 2224 253 schools: 252 (Basketball), 251 (Football), 253 (Volleyball)

4A 545 – 1299 214 schools: 213 (Basketball), 193 (Football), 209 (Volleyball)

3A 250 – 544 233 schools: 230 (Basketball), 204 (Football), 220 (Volleyball)

2A 105 – 249 219 schools: 217 (Basketball), 208 (Football), 157 (Volleyball)

1A 104.9 and below 220 schools: 218 (Basketball), 148 (Football), 121 (Volleyball)

1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

5A Division I 1925 – 2224 (132 schools)

5A Division II 1300 – 1924 (119 schools)

4A Division I 880 – 1299 (99 schools)

4A Division II 545 – 879 (94 schools)

3A Division I 360 – 544 (102 schools)

3A Division II 250 – 359 (102 schools)

2A Division I 164.5 – 249 (106 schools)

2A Division II 105 – 164.4 (102 schools)

1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9 (75 schools)

1A Division II 59.4 and below (73 schools)