War Hawks dominant in sweep of Wildcats

ABILENE, Texas – Junior second baseman Savannah Flinn hit a pair of leadoff home runs as McMurry University Softball swept Louisiana College in an American Southwest Conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Edwards Field.

The War Hawks took game one, 7-0, and completed the sweep with an 8-2 victory in game two. McM moves to 10-2, 7-1 ASC and is in sole possession of first place in the ASC West Division. The Wildcats fall to 7-9, 2-6 ASC.

McMurry and Louisiana College will complete the three-game series at noon Sunday at Edwards Field.

McMurry 7, Louisiana College 0

Senior right-hander Hope Schoeneman hurled her third complete game shutout of the season in four tries, holding the Wildcats to five hits. She struck out three without walking a batter.

The War Hawks didn’t have to wait long to get on the board, as Flinn homered off the scoreboard on the first pitch she saw. Flinn went 1-for-3 in game one, scoring twice.

McMurry added a second run in the inning on a fielder’s choice by junior catcher Kelsey Ahart.

McM doubled its lead in the bottom of the third, when junior designated player Cayleigh England laced a double to right center to drive in a pair.

The War Hawks kept the trend of scoring two runs in odd numbered innings going in the fifth, when senior first baseman Eva Pourcio drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt and another run scoring on an LC error. The Wildcats committed three of their four errors in the frame.

Freshman outfielder Brianna Martinez drove in her first career run in the sixth on a fielder’s choice for the final tally.

McMurry pounded out 11 hits, nine of which were singles. England went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, while Ahart, junior third baseman Emily Michki and junior outfielder Ashley McClellan totaled two hits. Michki scored twice and McClellan once.

McMurry 8, Louisiana College 2

Flinn once again led off the game with a home run for the War Hawks, this time sending a deep fly over the right field fence. Flinn jump started the offense with three hits and two runs at the top of the lineup.

McMurry took the lead in the bottom of the third, when junior designated player Mickhayla Nunez hit a long single to center to score McClellan all the way from first. Three batters later, freshman catcher Symone Gary continued the strong start to her campaign with two-run double to right.

That provided enough offense for starter Camille Scott, who scattered five hits and two runs in a complete game win. Scott struck out one and walked one, with LC getting single tallies in the first and seventh innings.

Scott helped her own cause in the fifth inning, belting a solo home run to left center. The War Hawks would add their final two runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Michki.

Nunez and Scott each went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Gary went 2-for-3. Michki and Gary each had two RBIs, with McClellan and Scott also scoring twice.

McM has now achieved double-digit hits five times this season after registering 13 in the win.