War Hawks place 48 on ASC Fall Academic All-Conference team

ABILENE, Texas – The American Southwest Conference office announced its 2019 Fall Academic All-Conference award members on Wednesday morning, placing 48 scholar athletes from McMurry University on the list this past semester.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, scholar-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution.

They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held.

“The academic progress our scholar-athletes are making is simply incredible,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “We preach our mission daily of ‘Developing Champions for Life,’ and that all starts with academics.”

McMurry has seen improvement over the last three fall semesters, placing 27 scholar-athletes on the list in 2017 and 45 scholar-athletes in 2018.

“To watch our Fall Academic All-Conference numbers increase by 77 percent since 2017 affirms the academic focus of our coaching staff,” Ferguson added. “Our staff is doing a fantastic job making academics a priority, and our scholar-athletes are working hard in the classroom. This news from the conference office tells us that our efforts are paying off. We are full of pride for our scholar-athletes and our athletics staff.”

A total of 490 scholar-athletes from 12 member and two affiliate institutions were recognized by the ASC. The honorees include athletes from men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

“As McMurry’s Faculty Athletics Representative, I just returned from the NCAA Annual Convention,” said McMurry FAR Dr. Robert Wallace. “One of the things I learned there is that on average, the typical university athlete spends one-third of his or her time preparing for the classroom. The number of McMurry athletes who have earned a place on the All-ASC Academic team speaks to how serious the classroom is taken. In fact, I would not at all be surprised if our athletes spend more time than the national average on classroom preparation.”

McMurry’s women soccer program had 16 selections this year, the most women’s soccer selections in the ASC and the most among McMurry programs this semester.

Men’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Alec Hanshaw McMurry Sr. Business Mansfield, Texas

Latham Hensley McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Meridian, Texas

Juan Rosas McMurry So. Accounting Brackettville, Texas

John Zuniga Jr. McMurry So. Criminology Port Aransas, Texas

Women’s Cross Country

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Tiffany Cox McMurry Jr. Psychology Abilene, Texas

Josie Drury McMurry Jr. Business Alvarado, Texas

Football

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Bryson Barrett McMurry Jr. Ex. Sci. & Human Performance Canyon, Texas

AJ Harris McMurry So. International Business Rice, Texas

Joshua Johnson McMurry So. Mathematics Santo, Texas

Trenton Marshall McMurry So. Kinesiology La Grange, Texas

Nico Porras McMurry So. Business El Paso, Texas

Juan Ramirez McMurry Jr. Sociology Roma, Texas

Josh Smith McMurry Jr. Biology Bossier City, La.

Zane Stephens McMurry So. Computer Science Copperas Cove, Texas

Reagan Sullivan McMurry So. Political Science/History Fort Worth, Texas

Tyree Taylor McMurry So. Political Science Saginaw, Texas

Dez Turner McMurry Sr. Physics Spearsville, La.

Men’s Soccer

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

James Alexander McMurry Jr. Mathematics Canyon Lake, Texas

Francisco Avilez McMurry Sr. Accounting Round Rock, Texas

Christian Bryant McMurry So. Engineering Midland, Texas

Miguel Esteban Jr. McMurry Sr. Physics Houston, Texas

Jesus Gil McMurry Sr. Finance Carrollton, Texas

Aidan Keene McMurry Jr. Business Bandera, Texas

Javi Mejia McMurry Sr. Art Azle, Texas

Jesus Sanchez McMurry Sr. Kinesiology El Paso, Texas

Women’s Soccer

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Abril Aguayo McMurry So. Nursing Joshua, Texas

Emily Fisher McMurry Jr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas

Calista Flores McMurry Jr. Psychology Round Rock, Texas

Jordan Gregory McMurry Sr. Kinesiology Abilene, Texas

Ashland Hansen McMurry So. Nursing Wichita Falls, Texas

Tagan Hansen McMurry So. Ex. Sci. & Human Performance Wichita Falls, Texas

Kate Holland McMurry So. Biomedical Science Mansfield, Texas

Courtney Kendrick McMurry Jr. Ex. Sci. & Human Performance Red Oak, Texas

Carley Kidman McMurry So. Nursing Mansfield, Texas

Angelica Navarro McMurry Jr. Mathematics Fort Worth, Texas

Ashley Ray McMurry Jr. Psychology Midlothian, Texas

Sky Reynolds McMurry Jr. Nursing Midlothian, Texas

Krista Thrasher McMurry So. Nursing Aledo, Texas

Cindy Villasana McMurry Jr. Ex. Sci. & Human Performance Cleburne, Texas

Peyton Wood McMurry Sr. Psychology Stephenville, Texas

Shelby Wood McMurry Sr. Early Childhood Education Stephenville, Texas

Volleyball

Name University Cl. Major Hometown

Jordyn Burnell McMurry Sr. Accounting Sinton, Texas

Lauryn Davis McMurry Jr. Psychology Keller, Texas

Jaelyn Green McMurry Sr. Biomedical Science Waller, Texas

Khristyn Howard McMurry Jr. Criminology Fort Worth, Texas

Tyler Richardson McMurry So. Kinesiology League City, Texas

Myranda Salcedo McMurry So. Kinesiology San Antonio, Texas

Mariah Shankle McMurry Jr. Biochemistry Keller, Texas