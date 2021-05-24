War Hawks prepare for Div. III NCAA Championships meet

The Div. III NCAA outdoor championships meet is approaching this week and the McMurry War Hawks will make their presence known on the big stage

They will send Dazshaun Walton, a 200 meter dash runner ranked 14th nationally and former Cooper Cougar Jayden Sloan who is the top ranked 400 meter runner in the nation.

Also, the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams have qualified as well. The War Hawks spoke on making it to the big stage.

Jayden Sloan said, “We were expecting to go, but it’s really exciting, not many people get the opportunity and we did. We’re really young, so we’re just really blessed and favored to be able to go.”

Dazhaun Walton said, “It’s pretty big for this school and everybody to know we’re good at Track and we can really accomplish a lot. For the team, everyone is really excited to go and handle business and have a Mamba mentality and stay focused the entire time.”

Head coach Cody Knight said, “We got two seniors going. Two years ago I think they were the first relay to not make it in and then last year, things looked really good and then it was taken away with Covid, so we have guys that are very motivated and guys who are really young as well. We’re really looking forward to this opportunity.”

The meet will take place May 27-29 in Greensboro, North Carolina.