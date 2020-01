The McMurry Warhawks hosted Mary Hardin-Baylor in Kimbrell Arena Thurday and won 111-109 in overtime.

This snapped a four-game losing streak for the Warhawks and moved their record to 6-11 overall and 3-5 in conference.

They next face Concordia at home Saturday at 3:30.

The Women also faced UMHB and fell 74-59. They fall to 9-8 overall and 2-6 in conference.

They host Concordia at home at 1:00 Saturday.