WATCH: Brent Davis discusses decision to leave Central, reflects on his time in San Angelo

DENVER – One week after announcing the acceptance of membership invitations, Western Athletic Conference Commissioner Jeff Hurd announced that the official join date for Abilene Christian University, Lamar University, Sam Houston State University and Stephen F. Austin State University has been moved up to July 1, 2021.

The change in date was made at the request of the four Texas institutions after the Southland Conference voted to expediate their entrance from the conference from 2022 to 2021. The WAC Board of Directors unanimously voted to move up the entry date.