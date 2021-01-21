WATCH: Brent Davis discusses decision to leave Central, reflects on his time in San Angelo

San Angelo head coach Brent Davis is leaving the program after 12 seasons to accept the head coaching position at Gregory-Portland.
Davis compiled a 95-46 overall record, six district championships, and 11 consecutive playoff appearances during his time in San Angelo.
Hear what Davis had to say about leaving and his time in San Angelo, as well as, reaction from longtime friend and assistant Kevin Crane in the video above.
This story will be updated.
