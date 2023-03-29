The Wylie Bulldogs have unfinished business. They haven’t won a district championship in 6 years. Now seven games through district, and in 1st place, they could very well end that drought.

KJ Long said, “Yeah it’s a good feeling, we started off slow we lost to Monterey in our first game and we had a rough few weeks before that and we finally got it clicking together and now we’re rolling through the first half, first third of district. We’ve got a good lead and we’ve just been playing good baseball and that’s about it.”

After beating Abilene High who was in the hunt for a share of the district lead, several guys stepped up from the dugout when the Bulldogs needed them most that night.

Collin Bruning said, “It was big. We were struggling all night, we had some big issues with hitting the ball, we kind of struggled the first three innings but then I feel like once we got that hit it brought all the momentum and the two-out rally and I felt like we did good after that.”

Wylie is taking a week off before getting back into district play, and focusing on bettering themselves during this stretch.

Head coach Grant Martin said, “We talk about it each and every day, practice the way we would in games. So, by having a break it does give you a chance to go back and work on fundamentals. Our practices this week will go back to kind of the fundamentals and getting ready for another big game coming up on Friday.”

Overall they’re just happy with the way they’re playing right now being state-ranked with a record of 6-1 in district 4-5A.

Reese Borho said, “Absolutely. This is awesome. Last year’s team was special too, but this is our last run all our senior’s and hopefully we can do something with it.”

The Bulldogs return to action in District 4-5A on Friday night. They take on Cooper at Cougar Field in the second Southtown Showdown of the season.