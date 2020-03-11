Wildcats looking to make another run in the Southland Tournament

The ACU women are two days from their Southland Conference Quarterfinal game. The Wildcats are riding a six-game winning streak, so they’re on a roll.

One of the reasons they’re playing so well is the offense is clicking. They’re averaging 84 points during the winning streak.

The Wildcats are the defending champs and appear to be in a position to defend that title.

Assistant Coach Erik DeRoo said, “We won from the four seed last year, being the three seed this year we know what it takes to win three games in a row. Obviously, everyone knows that we won it last year. Even though we were picked and didn’t finish first this year, we went 16-4, we had a pretty good year. I think everyone knows that we can play and that we have the best offensive threat in the league. We are first in so many categories: field goal percentage, free throw percentage, three point percentage. We have three players above 40% from three. A lot of teams have to figure out how to stop us offensively and that’s hard to do in conference tournament play so we have just got to keep hitting shots.”

The Wildcats open the tournament on Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Nicholls-Incarnate Word game.

The ACU men are the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference and don’t play a game until the semifinals on Friday night.