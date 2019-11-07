Wildcats rested from bye week, ready for Sam Houston

The ACU Wildcats had the previous week off and got some much needed rest coming off two emotional overtime victories over SFA and Nicholls. ACU has changed the course of its season with the two wins and still have a chance to make the playoffs. While the team rested, they also used the bye week as extra time to prepare for Sam Houston who comes to town this week.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “I think even in some of those losses we continued to get better as a football program. That’s a tribute to our kids and our leaders. Sometimes when you have losses you have setbacks in life and in sports sometimes people can turn it into a negative and not have a growth mindset. I feel like our guys use that stuff to motivate them to try to get better. Our guys never doubted themselves. We’ve always felt like we’ve been a good football team and been very close.

Tracy James said, “We actually just focused on resting. Our bye week came late in the season. Our bodies were all tired out and banged up, so we really focused on rest and in practice we got high quality reps at the same time.”

Cole Burgess said, “We were focused on the quality reps in practice and whenever we went off the field we were in the training room, getting our study hall hours in and focusing on the little things. It’s gonna translate to Saturday.”

ACU will kickoff against Sam Houston at 3 Saturday in Wildcat Stadium. Dorrel and the Wildcats look to improve 5-3 in conference play and move up in the standings.