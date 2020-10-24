Wildcats run for three touchdowns vs. SFA

ARLINGTON, Texas – Only in this pandemic-colored season could a football game featuring the year’s lone matchup of Southland Conference rivals be played in a historic baseball stadium, yet turn into a track meet by the fourth quarter.

But such was the scene across the street from tonight’s Game 4 of the neutral-field World Series: a defensive battle that morphed into a wild shootout in which the contest’s final outcome appeared to change three times in the closing minutes. Stephen F. Austin quarterback Trae Self threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, the last a game-winner in a 39-32 overtime victory Saturday afternoon over Abilene Christian University in the first college football game ever played at Globe Life Park.

SFA (3-3 overall, 1-0 in conference) took a 22-21 lead with 2:33 left, only to see ACU (0-3, 0-1) race downfield in four plays to move on top 27-22. The Lumberjacks took just three plays to tie the game at 29-29 with 51 seconds remaining, then overcame a Wildcat field goal in OT to win on a 16-yard scoring pass from Self to tight end Chad Aune.

Iowa transfer quarterback Peyton Mansell threw for 224 yards, wide receiver Kobe Clark caught six passes for 131 yards and Tyrese White ran for two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.

Abilene Christian remains on the road next Saturday when it faces Mercer in Macon, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CDT at Five Star Stadium.