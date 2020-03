The ACU men’s team hosted Central Arkansas and escaped with a 75-70 win.

Kolton Kohl was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 15 points while Payten Ricks was close behind with 13 points.

The men now improve to 19-10 overall and 14-4 in conference.

ACU also sits in second of the Southland standings which would grant them a two-round bye in the postseason tournament.

The Wildcats have two games remaining in the regular season. They welcome SFA to Abilene Tuesday at 7:30.