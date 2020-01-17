Wildcats using bye week to their advantage

The ACU Wildcats are finishing up their open week with their eyes looking toward their game with Southeastern Louisiana this weekend.

When you think about an open week you think of the good it does for the players, but as it turns out, the time without a game is beneficial for the players and the coaches.

Head coach Joe Golding said, “They lifted on Monday, they were completely off on Sunday, they lifted on Monday then got shots up on Tuesday, then they were back here with our staff yesterday practicing. So, we got a great staff, this staff has been together a long time, so that’s the good thing about me, I can step away and I know that they’re gonna do a great job in practice. They started Southeastern yesterday, getting ready for them so we got a one day head start as we like to say because Southeastern played Corpus last night, so I know they took advantage of that.”