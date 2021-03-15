Women’s hoops headed to WBI in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Abilene Christian women’s basketball season isn’t over yet. ACU accepted an invite to play in the 2021 Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) in Frankfort, Ky. It is a three-day tournament that will pit the Wildcats (14-10) against Portland in the first round on Friday, March 19 at 4 p.m. CT. Eight teams were invited to the tournament, and the bracket of ACU and Portland also includes Cleveland State, Florida International, Loyola Chicago, Manhattan, and Northern Arizona.

It will be a traditional tournament format that includes four quarterfinals, two semifinals, a championship game, a third-place game, a fifth-place game, and a seventh-place game. The tournament takes place from Friday to Sunday, March 19-21, in Frankfort hosted at Kentucky State University’s William Exum Center.

The Wildcats will make their WBI debut, and will play in their fourth postseason tournament since moving to NCAA Division I in 2013. ACU played in the WNIT in 2016 and 2017, and of course made the run all the way to the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

ACU made it to the Southland Conference Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, this time as the No. 7 seed, and defeated the UIW Cardinals in the first round before falling to Nicholls on day two. The Wildcats finished with 14 wins and qualified for the postseason by having a winning record, and then waiting to receive the invite from the WBI.

The Women’s Basketball Invitational, which began in the 2009-10 season, has given teams the opportunity to expand their season in an effort to capitalize on succes, while gaining championship experience and momentum for the following season. The WBI reviews the preseason conference rankings, follows all D1 teams throughout the season, noting big wins and losses In January, and a watch list is constructed and all teams are notified if they make the watch list. In February, teams who remain on the watch list receive a WBI Contract. Teams can receive contracts through the weekend before selection day. Contracted teams are placed into the WBI Pool. You cannot be selected in the WBI if you are not in the pool. In order to participate in the WBI, a signed contract must be returned. Teams are picked based on NET, record, conference standings, end of year performance, and quality wins and losses. The tournament is then announced, and is typically a 16-team tournament. This year, due to COVID-19, the tournament was shrunk to eight teams, and utilizes the consolation side of the bracket to guarantee three games for each team.

Fans will not be allowed at the games.

The Schedule

First Round – Friday, March 19

Game 1: Cleveland State vs. Manhattan (12 p.m.)

Game 2: Loyola Chicago vs. Longwood (2:30 p.m.)

Game 3: ACU vs. Portland (5 p.m.)

Game 4: Florida International vs. Northern Arizona (7:30 p.m.)

Semifinals – Saturday, March 20

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner (2:30 p.m.)

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner (7:30 p.m.)

Consolation Bracket – Saturday March 20

Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser (12 p.m.)

Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser (5 p.m.)

Sunday, March 21

7th Place Game – 12 p.m.

5th Place Game – 2:30 p.m.

3rd Place Game – 5 p.m.

Championship Game – 7:30 p.m.