Wylie and Jim Ned welcome back student athletes for summer workouts

Summer workouts are back. Today Wylie and Jim Ned high school welcomed back students this morning for the first day of summer training in 2020. To say coaches are excited to see their athletes again is an understatement.

Jim Ned Head Football Coach Matt Fanning said, “It’s just great, we’re excited to see our kids, we’re excited to be back with them, I think the UIL did an excellent job of setting the guidelines in place to where we can still get an effective workout done and we can stay safe. We’re just happy to be here.”

Wylie Head Football Coach Clay Martin said, ” I think it’s been a great atmosphere, a great feeling this morning. Just having the opportunity to be around the kids and kids around the coaches I think is a huge blessing for everybody.”

Jim Ned Head Girls Basketball Coach Hunter Cooley, “It’s just good to see athlete’s faces again. A lot of them I haven’t seen since spring break and to have an opportunity to actually get some work in, kudos to the UIL on what they’re allowing to happen.”

Of course we are still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic which limits the athletes in someways during their workout and causes them to social distance, but that’s not stopping them from getting work done.

Wide Receiver Braden Lewis said, “I mean it limits some things, but just the little things like getting out together and getting little things done as far as foot work and getting work done in the weight room, it’s not bothering us much.”

Wylie Quarterback Balin Valentine, “It’s obviously gonna be a little strained, but just being out here and getting the work we can done after everything we’ve missed is great.”

Workouts will continue throughout the summer and at the moment two a day practices for football and volleyball are scheduled to take place in August as usual and lead into the regular season during the first week of school.