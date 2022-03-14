The Wylie baseball team continued their hot streak this weekend in the Abilene ISD Invitational.

The Bulldogs won all four of their games in the tournament, including a 17-1 blowout victory over Lubbock Christian, and a 6-3 win over Abilene High.

This program has been impressive in recent years, and the expectations keep getting higher and higher with each passing season.

Landon Williams said, “You hear Wylie High School, sometimes you think of that Case Keenum and just that insane football legacy that we’ve built, but it’s really kind of turning into a baseball school for sure. Every year, we’re pretty dang solid, and as you can see we’ve got the plaques over there. 2017 and 2016 State Champions. We definitely made a statement, kind of put our names on the map and each year we just need to keep getting better and better, and every guys gets bigger, stronger, and vibes are definitely, good vibes around here. Everybody’s pushing each other, supporting each other, so it’s going to be a good year.”

The Bulldogs will be back on the diamond tomorrow for their first district game against the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. at Wylie High School.