On the night Wylie renamed it’s stadium to Hugh Sandifer Stadium, the Bulldogs also picked up a convincing 44-14 win over Wichita Falls to win their first home game in three years.

With the victory, Wylie now improves to 3-1 on the year and 1-1 in district play.

The Bulldogs now travel to Amarillo next week to take on Randall in their next district game.