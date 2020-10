The Wylie Bulldogs are off to a strong start at 2-0 after taking down Lubbock Monterey Friday evening 24-6.

Wylie has also won twice on the road to begin the season defeating Brownwood 28-7 last week.

The Bulldogs now have a challenging rivalry game when they take on the Cooper Cougars next week on the Southtown Showdown.

Cooper and Wylie kickoff at 7:00 at Shotwell next Friday.